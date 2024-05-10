29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents
Problem 28.65
A 175-g model airplane charged to 18.0 mC and traveling at 2.8 m/s passes within 7.8 cm of a wire, nearly parallel to its path, carrying a 25-A dc current. What acceleration (in g’s) does this interaction give the airplane?.
