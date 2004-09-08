6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
Problem 4.47
(II) An object is hanging by a string from your rearview mirror. While you are accelerating at a constant rate from rest to 28 m/s in 5.0 s, what angle θ does the string make with the vertical? See Fig. 4–46.
<IMAGE>
