6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
Problem 4.27b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) A person jumps from the roof of a house 2.8 m high. When he strikes the ground below, he bends his knees so that his torso decelerates over an approximate distance of 0.70 m. If the mass of his torso (excluding legs) is 42 kg, find
(b) the average force exerted on his torso by his legs during deceleration.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos