An electric heater is used to heat a room of volume 65m³ . Air is brought into the room at 5°C and is completely replaced twice per hour. Heat loss through the walls amounts to approximately 750 kcal/h. If the air is to be maintained at 22°C, what minimum wattage must the heater have? (The specific heat of air is about 0.17 kcal/kg •C° .)
