Problem
Block A has mass and block B has mass . Starting from rest, the two blocks are pushed by identical forces through a distance of . Which block (if either) is going faster at end of the ? Which block (if either) has the greatest kinetic energy at the end of the ?
A
Both blocks will have the same final kinetic energy and the same final speed.
B
Block A will have a greater final kinetic energy and a greater final speed.
C
Block B will have a greater final kinetic energy and a greater final speed.
D
The blocks will have the same final kinetic energy, but block B will be moving faster.
E
The blocks will have the same final velocity, but block B will have greater kinetic energy.
F
The blocks will have the same final kinetic energy, but block A will be moving faster.