Problem

Block A has mass 20kg and block B has mass 50kg. Starting from rest, the two blocks are pushed by identical forces through a distance of 10m. Which block (if either) is going faster at end of the 10m? Which block (if either) has the greatest kinetic energy at the end of the 10m?

