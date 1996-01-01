Hey everyone today, we're being asked if it is realistic to assume that a sprinter of a mass of 70 kg, 70 kg. So mass equal to 70 kg Could have a kinetic energy could have a kinetic energy equal to 2600 jewels. Well, let's recall what kinetic energy is. As a definition, kinetic energy simply equal to one half the mass multiplied by the velocity squared of an object. So in this case, if we solve for V, the velocity, if we get to the velocity is simply equal to the square root of two, multiplied by the kinetic energy divided by the mass substituting in our values. We get this is equal to two, multiplied by 2600 jewels Over a mass of 70 Kg, Which gives us a velocity of 8.62.62 m/s. Now, if we're considering a sprinter and the world record as of now, For the 100 m is 10.44 m/s, then A sprinter of 70 kg with a Uh, kinetic energy of 2600 jewels is very realistic as they would have a velocity of 8.62 m/s, which is pretty average for a sprinter. I hope this helps. And I look forward to seeing you all in the next one

