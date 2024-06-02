A motion sensor can accurately measure the distance d to an object repeatedly via the sonar technique used in Example 16–2. A short ultrasonic pulse is emitted and reflects from any objects it encounters, creating echo pulses upon their arrival back at the sensor. The sensor measures the time interval t between the emission of the original pulse and the arrival of the first echo.





(c) Assume that during a lab period the room’s temperature increases from 20°C to 23°C. What percent error will this introduce into the motion sensor’s distance measurements?