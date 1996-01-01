Channels
18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
Problem
(b) A metal bar with a length of 1.50 m has density 6400 kg/m3 . Longitudinal sound waves take 3.90 * 10-4 s to travel from one end of the bar to the other. What is Young’s modulus for this metal?
Relevant Solution
