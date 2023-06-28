Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
Next problem
5: minutes
Problem 16i
Textbook Question
What is the speed of sound in air (a) on a cold winter day in Minnesota when the temperature is -25°F, and (b) on a hot summer day in Death Valley when the temperature is 125°F?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
7:13m
Watch next
Master
Sound Intensity
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
07:13
Sound Intensity
Patrick Ford
597
5
10:07
Volume And Intensity Level
Patrick Ford
365
3
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.