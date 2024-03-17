13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion
A hollow cylinder (hoop) is rolling on a horizontal surface at speed v = 3.0 m/s when it reaches an 18° incline.
(b) How long will it be on the incline before it arrives back at the bottom?
