Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics14. Torque & Rotational DynamicsTorque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
Multiple Choice

Suppose that piano has a long, thin bar ran through it (totally random), shown below as the vertical red line, so that it is free to rotate about a vertical axis through the bar. You push the piano with a horizontal 100 N (blue arrow), causing it to spin about its vertical axis with 0.3 rad/s2 . Your force acts at a distance of 1.1 m from the bar, and is perpendicular to a line connecting it to the bar (green dotted line). What is the piano's moment of inertia about its vertical axis?

8:12m

Watch next

Master Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
17:12
Rotational Dynamics Intro With Formula & Examples (AP Physics)
Math And Physics Tutor
206
12:37
Rotational Dynamics
Matt Becker
122
09:52
30.1 Introduction to Torque and Rotational Dynamics
MIT OpenCourseWare
101
08:12
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
Patrick Ford
939
2
2
13:59
Rotational Dynamics - A-level Physics (Engineering)
Science Shorts
156
08:37
AP Physics 1: Rotational Dynamics Review
Flipping Physics
236
23:38
Rotational Dynamics - Basic Introduction
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
64
09:49
Physics - Mechanics: Application of Moment of Inertia and Angular Acceleration (2 of 2)
Michel van Biezen
150
03:42
Torque & Acceleration of a Point Mass
Patrick Ford
518
2
3
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.