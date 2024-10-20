Begin by recalling Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation, which states that the gravitational force (F) between two masses is given by the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>F</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>G</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mi>m</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mi>m</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mi>r</mi></mrow><msup><mi>d</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></mrow></math>, where G is the gravitational constant, m and r are the masses of the objects, and d is the distance between the centers of the two masses.