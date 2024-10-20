The gravitational force \( F \) between two objects is given by the formula: \( F = \frac{G \, m_1 \, m_2}{r^2} \), where \( G \) is the gravitational constant, \( m_1 \) and \( m_2 \) are the masses of the two objects, and \( r \) is the distance between the centers of the two masses.

