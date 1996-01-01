8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
(II) On an ice rink two skaters of equal mass grab hands and spin in a mutual circle once every 2.5 s. If we assume their arms are each 0.80 m long and their individual masses are 55.0 kg, how hard are they pulling on one another?
