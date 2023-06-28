Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics8. Centripetal Forces & GravitationCentripetal Forces
17:11 minutes
Problem 8a
Textbook Question

If a vertical cylinder of water (or any other liquid) rotates about its axis, as shown in FIGURE CP8.72, the surface forms a smooth curve. Assuming that the water rotates as a unit (i.e., all the water rotates with the same angular velocity), show that the shape of the surface is a parabola described by the equation z = (ω^2 / 2g) r^2. Hint: Each particle of water on the surface is subject to only two forces: gravity and the normal force due to the water underneath it. The normal force, as always, acts perpendicular to the surface.

Verified Solution
clock
17m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
6:48m

Watch next

Master Intro to Centripetal Forces with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
17:40
Anderson Video - Weight on Rotating Earth
Professor Anderson
95
12:12
Anderson Video - Spinning Room Amusement Park Ride
Professor Anderson
222
06:54
Solving the conical pendulum (uniform circular motion for a string that sags below the horizontal).
Zak's Lab
197
06:48
Intro to Centripetal Forces
Patrick Ford
1692
21
3
08:14
Finding the tension in the string for a rock whirled around horizontally in uniform circular motion.
Zak's Lab
215
07:08
Physics Help: Centripetal Force Free Body Diagrams Part 7
Physicshelp Canada
153
03:52
Centripetal Force & Acceleration Physics Lesson Part 5 Dynamics
Physicshelp Canada
120
05:22
Conical Pendulum
Patrick Ford
1088
15
6
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.