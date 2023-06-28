Skip to main content
Physics8. Centripetal Forces & GravitationCentripetal Forces
Problem 8c
A 100 g ball on a 60-cm-long string is swung in a vertical circle about a point 200 cm above the floor. The string suddenly breaks when it is parallel to the ground and the ball is moving upward. The ball reaches a height 600 cm above the floor. What was the tension in the string an instant before it broke?

