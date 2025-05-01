Multiple Choice
A 500 kg car is parked on a hill with a 5° slope. What is the magnitude of the friction force acting on the car to prevent it from sliding down?
When a orce is applied to a metal, what happens to the metal within the structure?
Which two principal factors most directly affect the force of air resistance acting on a falling object?
An object moves along a straight line and its velocity-time graph is shown. At position , the velocity is decreasing. What is the direction of the net force acting on the object at position ?
When multiple forces act on an object, what determines the object's acceleration?