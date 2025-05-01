Multiple Choice
A 40-kg crate is being lowered with a downward acceleration of 2.0 m/s² by means of a rope. What is the magnitude of the force exerted by the rope on the crate?
298
views
Master Solving Motion Problems with Forces with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
An object moves along a straight line and is at position A, where its velocity is decreasing in the positive -direction. What is the direction of the net force acting on the object at position A?
Which two principal factors most directly affect the force of air resistance acting on a falling object?
An object moves along a straight line and its velocity-time graph is shown. At position , the velocity is decreasing. What is the direction of the net force acting on the object at position ?