An ac voltage source V = Vo sin (ωt + 90°) is connected across an inductor L and current I = Io sin (ωt) flows in this circuit. Note that the current and source voltage are 90° out of phase. (a) Directly calculate the average power delivered by the source over one period T of its sinusoidal cycle via the integral P = ∫₀ᵀ V I dt/T. (b) Apply the relation P = Iᵣₘₛ Vᵣₘₛ cos Φ to this circuit and show that the answer you obtain is consistent with that found in part (a). Comment on your results.