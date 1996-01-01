Physics
32. Electromagnetic Waves
What is an Electromagnetic Wave?
Problem
What is the magnetic field amplitude of an electromagnetic wave that has electric field amplitude
1500
V/m
?
A
1.0
μ
T
B
2.0
μ
T
C
3.0
μ
T
D
4.0
μ
T
E
6.0
μ
T
F
5.0
μ
T
