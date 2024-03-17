10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
Problem 8.7
II) A particle is constrained to move in one dimension along the x axis and is acted upon by a force given by
F→(x) = - (k/x³) î
where k is a constant with units appropriate to the SI system. Find the potential energy function U(x) , if U is arbitrarily defined to be zero at x = 2.0m , so that U (2.0m) = 0.
