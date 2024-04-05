(III) The potential energy of the two atoms in a diatomic (two-atom) molecule can be approximated as (Lennard-Jones potential)





U(r) = -(a/r⁶) + (b/r¹²) ,





where r is the distance between the two atoms and a and b are positive constants.





(e) Let F be the force one atom exerts on the other. For what values of r is F > 0 , F < 0 , F = 0?