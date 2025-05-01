Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a vector quantity?
10
views
Master Introduction to Vectors and Scalars with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
If a vector makes an angle with the x-axis, what is the magnitude of its x-component ?
A vector has a magnitude of units and points above the positive x-axis. What is the component form of this vector?
Given two vectors and shown in Figure 1, what is the angle between them if points along the positive -axis and points along the positive -axis?