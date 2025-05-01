Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a vector quantity?
If a vector makes an angle with the x-axis, what is the magnitude of its x-component ?
Given two vectors and shown in Figure 1, what is the angle between them if points along the positive -axis and points along the positive -axis?
In a two-dimensional Cartesian coordinate system, what is the angle between the and components of a vector?