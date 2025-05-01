Set up the moment equilibrium equation: Take moments about one support (for example, point CD). The moment due to \( F_{AB} \) is \( F_{AB} \times \text{distance between AB and CD} \), and the moment due to the applied force F is \( F \times \text{distance from CD to the point of application} \). Since the beam is in equilibrium, these moments must balance: \( F_{AB} \times L = F \times d \), where L is the length of the beam and d is the distance from CD to the force F.