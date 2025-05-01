Consider four identical crates, labeled A, B, C, and D, aligned in a row on a frictionless surface and connected by light ropes. A constant horizontal force F is applied to crate D (the rightmost crate), pulling all crates to the right. Rank the ropes (Rope 1 between A and B, Rope 2 between B and C, Rope 3 between C and D) according to the magnitude of the force each exerts on the crate immediately to its left, from greatest to least.