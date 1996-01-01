Exploring Venus. The surface pressure on Venus is 92 atm, and the acceleration due to gravity there is 0.894g. In a future exploratory mission, an upright cylindrical tank of benzene is sealed at the top but still pressurized at 92 atm just above the benzene. The tank has a diameter of 1.72 m, and the benzene column is 11.50 m tall. Ignore any effects due to the very high temperature on Venus. (b) What force does the Venusian atmosphere exert on the outside surface of the bottom of the tank?
