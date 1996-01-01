A closed container is partially filled with water. Initially, the air above the water is at atmospheric pressure (1.01×10^5 Pa) and the gauge pressure at the bottom of the water is 2500 Pa. Then additional air is pumped in, increasing the pressure of the air above the water by 1500 Pa. (a) What is the gauge pressure at the bottom of the water?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Pressure and Atmospheric Pressure with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford