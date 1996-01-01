Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Suppose the average speed of blood in the aorta is 0.26 m/s, and the diameter is 2.0 cm. What is the pressure gradient in this aorta due to the viscosity of blood (assume a human body temperature)?

