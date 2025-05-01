Recall that the pressure in a gas is related to temperature and density by the ideal gas law, which can be expressed as \(P = \frac{\rho k_B T}{\mu m_H}\), where \(P\) is pressure, \(\rho\) is density, \(k_B\) is Boltzmann's constant, \(T\) is temperature, \(\mu\) is mean molecular weight, and \(m_H\) is the mass of a hydrogen atom.