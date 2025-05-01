Recognize that a law about gravity, such as Newton's law of universal gravitation, provides a precise mathematical relationship between masses and the gravitational force, typically expressed as \(F = G \frac{m_1 m_2}{r^2}\), where \(F\) is the force, \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(m_1\) and \(m_2\) are masses, and \(r\) is the distance between them.