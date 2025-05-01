Understand that weight is the force exerted on an object due to gravity, which can be calculated using Newton's law of universal gravitation: \(F = \frac{G m M}{r^{2}}\), where \(F\) is the gravitational force (weight), \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(m\) is the mass of the object, \(M\) is the mass of the celestial body, and \(r\) is the distance between the centers of the two masses.