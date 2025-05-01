Recall Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation, which states that the gravitational force \(F\) between two masses \(m_1\) and \(m_2\) is given by the formula: \[F = \frac{G \cdot m_1 \cdot m_2}{r^2}\] where \(G\) is the gravitational constant and \(r\) is the distance between the centers of the two masses.