Multiple Choice
When a car is driving on a flat road, how many distinct action/reaction pairs of forces exist between the car and the road surface according to Newton’s Third Law?
Which of the options is NOT an action-reaction pair in the following situation? A book slides across the floor, slowing down due to friction.