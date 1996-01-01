6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a physics experiment, blocks P and Q are placed on a horizontal, frictionless working bench. The masses of the blocks are P = 35 kg and Q = 15 kg respectively. Block P is pushed with a horizontal force of 360 N. Determine the magnitude of the force that block P applies to block Q.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The starting blocks used by sprinters give them a nearly horizontal acceleration. A 58.0 kg sprinter using a starting block has a nearly horizontal acceleration with a magnitude of 14.5 m/s2.
a) Determine the horizontal force the sprinter has to exert on the starting blocks to generate the acceleration.
b) The sprinter is propelled forward by a force from: i) the sprinter himself ii) the blocks.