Since the force exerted by Taylor on Josh is equal to the force exerted by Josh on Taylor, we can set up the equation for both: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>F</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>m</mi><sub><mi>T</mi></sub><mi>a</mi><sub><mi>T</mi></sub></mrow></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>F</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>m</mi><sub><mi>J</mi></sub><mi>a</mi><sub><mi>J</mi></sub></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>m</mi><sub><mi>T</mi></sub></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>m</mi><sub><mi>J</mi></sub></math> are the masses of Taylor and Josh respectively, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>a</mi><sub><mi>T</mi></sub></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>a</mi><sub><mi>J</mi></sub></math> are their accelerations.