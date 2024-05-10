A 10.0-m length of wire consists of 5.0 m of copper followed by 5.0 m of aluminum, both of diameter 1.4 mm. A voltage difference of 75 mV is placed across the composite wire. (a) What is the total resistance (sum) of the two wires? (b) What is the current through the wire? (c) What are the voltages across the aluminum part and across the copper part?