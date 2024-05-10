27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
Problem 26.48
(II) A parallel-plate capacitor is filled with a dielectric of dielectric constant K and high resistivity ρ (it conducts very slightly). This capacitor can be modeled as a pure capacitance C in parallel with a resistance R. Assume a battery places a charge +Q and -Q on the capacitor’s opposing plates and is then disconnected. Show that the capacitor discharges with a time constant τ = K ∊₀ρ (known as the dielectric relaxation time). Evaluate τ if the dielectric is glass with ρ = 1.0 x 10¹² Ω•m and K = 5.0.
