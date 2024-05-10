27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
9:23 minutes
Problem 26.64
(II) A 12.0-V battery (assume the internal resistance = 0) is connected to two resistors in series. A voltmeter whose internal resistance is 18.0 kΩ measures 5.5 V and 4.0 V, respectively, when connected across each of the resistors in turn. What is the resistance of each resistor?
