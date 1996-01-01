7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction
Problem 5.29a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Two blocks made of different materials connected together by a thin cord slide down a ramp inclined at an angle θ to the horizontal, Fig. 5–40 (block B is above block A). The masses of the blocks are m_A and m_B, and the coefficients of friction are μ_A and μ_B . If m_A = m_B=4.0kg, and μ_A = 0.20 and μ_B = 0.30, determine
<IMAGE>
(a) the acceleration of the blocks and
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos