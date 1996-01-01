30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
7:12 minutes
Problem 30d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
CALC A 5.0-cm-diameter coil has 20 turns and a resistance of 0.50 Ω. A magnetic field perpendicular to the coil is B = 0.020t + 0.010t^2, where B is in tesla and t is in seconds. a. Find an expression for the induced current I(t) as a function of time.
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos