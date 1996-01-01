30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
Problem 30a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
BIO One possible concern with MRI (see Exercise 28) is turning the magnetic field on or off too quickly. Bodily fluids are conductors, and a changing magnetic field could cause electric currents to flow through the patient. Suppose a typical patient has a maximum cross-section area of 0.060 m^2. What is the smallest time interval in which a 5.0 T magnetic field can be turned on or off if the induced emf around the patient's body must be kept to less than 0.10 V?
3
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos