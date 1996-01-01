Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

A constant-volume gas thermometer registers an absolute pressure corresponding to 325 mm of mercury when in contact with water at the triple point. What pressure does it read when in contact with water at the normal boiling point?

Relevant Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.