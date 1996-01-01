Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

0.00086 moles of an ideal gas undergoes the process shown in the figure. If the initial temperature was 340K and the final pressure is 5.0atm, what is the final temperature? A pressure versus volume graph. A process is represented by a vertical line which extends upward from point at p = 2 atmospheres to some point at a higher pressure.

