Identify the direction and components of each vector based on the problem description: Vector A points along the positive x-axis, so its x-component is positive and y-component is zero. Vector B points along the positive y-axis, so its x-component is zero and y-component is positive. Vector C points along the negative x-axis, so its x-component is negative and y-component is zero. Vector D points at 45° above the positive x-axis, so both its x and y components are positive and equal in magnitude (since 45° implies equal components).