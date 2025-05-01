Multiple Choice
When you use more than one reference direction to describe an object's position, you are using two what?
Force is a vector because it has both magnitude and which of the following properties?
Which vector quantity defines both the distance and direction between two positions?
If east is the reference direction, then a train that is from you is toward the:
If Sue walks home and her home is defined as the origin (), what is her displacement () upon arriving home?