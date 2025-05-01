Analyze the behavior of the vectors in each quadrant: In the first quadrant (where \(x > 0, y > 0\)), the vector is \((+, -)\), pointing right and down; in the second quadrant (\(x < 0, y > 0\)), the vector is \((-,-)\), pointing left and down; in the third quadrant (\(x < 0, y < 0\)), the vector is \((- , +)\), pointing left and up; and in the fourth quadrant (\(x > 0, y < 0\)), the vector is \((+, +)\), pointing right and up.