A system is made of two small, 3 kg masses attached to the ends of a 5 kg, 4 m long, thin rod, as shown. The system is free to rotate about an axis perpendicular to the rod and through its center. Two forces, both of magnitude F and perpendicular to the rod, are applied as shown below. What must the value of F be to the system from rest to 10 rad/s in exactly 8 complete revolutions?