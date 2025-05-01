Identify the type of force described by Newton's Law of Gravity, which is given by the formula \(F = G \frac{m_E m_M}{r^2}\), where \(F\) is the force between two masses, \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(m_E\) and \(m_M\) are the masses of the Earth and Moon respectively, and \(r\) is the distance between their centers.