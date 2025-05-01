Recall Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation, which states that the gravitational force between two masses is given by the formula: \(F = G \frac{m_1 m_2}{r^2}\), where \(F\) is the magnitude of the gravitational force, \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(m_1\) and \(m_2\) are the masses of the two objects, and \(r\) is the distance between their centers.