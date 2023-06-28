Skip to main content
Physics17. Periodic MotionIntro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
Problem 15k
A 1.00 kg block is attached to a horizontal spring with spring constant 2500 N/m. The block is at rest on a frictionless surface. A 10 g bullet is fired into the block, in the face opposite the spring, and sticks. What was the bullet's speed if the subsequent oscillations have an amplitude of 10.0 cm?

